The more we learn about the proposed changes to the Shreveport Healthcare Plan, the more it just stinks. Usually, the more you learn about something, the better your understanding... but with this embarrassing fiasco, the more one learns, the more convoluted things become. Were RFP's issued? One side says yes, although they've never produced any evidence. And the other side says no. They've never seen any RFP's.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO