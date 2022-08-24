Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
KTAL
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
bizmagsb.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan
To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
arklatexweekend.com
8 fun things to for this weekend: August 26-28
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We can’t believe that it’s the end of August already! Check out what we found for family friendly events this weekend. What a night for music! You’ll hear everything from Country, Easy Listening and music from the 50s through today. Plus you could win a free guitar. For ticket info, click here.
Shreveport Healthcare Board Member Bill Wilson: The Clowns are Coming Out
The more we learn about the proposed changes to the Shreveport Healthcare Plan, the more it just stinks. Usually, the more you learn about something, the better your understanding... but with this embarrassing fiasco, the more one learns, the more convoluted things become. Were RFP's issued? One side says yes, although they've never produced any evidence. And the other side says no. They've never seen any RFP's.
KSLA
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome
A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare
Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 26, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brian A. Smith v. Christina Mendoza Smith. August 22. Married January 30, 2010. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August...
countylinemagazine.com
40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All
Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
