Shreveport, LA

Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Auction#Art#Charity#The Auction Against Aids
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan

To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

8 fun things to for this weekend: August 26-28

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We can’t believe that it’s the end of August already! Check out what we found for family friendly events this weekend. What a night for music! You’ll hear everything from Country, Easy Listening and music from the 50s through today. Plus you could win a free guitar. For ticket info, click here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Healthcare Board Member Bill Wilson: The Clowns are Coming Out

The more we learn about the proposed changes to the Shreveport Healthcare Plan, the more it just stinks. Usually, the more you learn about something, the better your understanding... but with this embarrassing fiasco, the more one learns, the more convoluted things become. Were RFP's issued? One side says yes, although they've never produced any evidence. And the other side says no. They've never seen any RFP's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome

A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 26, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brian A. Smith v. Christina Mendoza Smith. August 22. Married January 30, 2010. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
countylinemagazine.com

40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All

Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
MARSHALL, TX
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA

