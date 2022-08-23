This past Friday, the Beech Grove Hornet football team matched up against a tough Lutheran squad at home. It was a hard loss for the Hornets, but it is often during those difficult times when leadership and level-headedness are most important. Football Official, Eric Mills, saw these qualities in Brion Murray during Friday’s game. Official Eric Mills wrote, “When things were not going their (Beech Grove) way, Brion stepped up and kept the defense focused in a way that I haven’t seen very often…I told him during the game that I would have him on my team any day, and I truly mean it. The Beech Grove community should be very proud of this young man. I can see good things coming his way in the future.”

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO