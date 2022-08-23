ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beechgrove-athletics.com

Boys 8th Grade Football beats Speedway Junior 28 – 12

The Hornets defeated the Sparkplugs 28-12 Wednesday evening. The Beech Grove offense was led by the linemen up front who paved the way for Stephen Brooks Jr., James Gann II and Braylon Payne to have big nights on the ground as they each found the end zone. The Hornet defense was solid most of the evening, just giving up a couple broken plays that led to Speedway touchdowns. The 8th grade Hornets are now 1-1 and will be at home next week against Southport. The 2-0 7th grade Hornets will return back to action next week against Southport.
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Brion Murray Earns IHSAA Sportmanship Pin

This past Friday, the Beech Grove Hornet football team matched up against a tough Lutheran squad at home. It was a hard loss for the Hornets, but it is often during those difficult times when leadership and level-headedness are most important. Football Official, Eric Mills, saw these qualities in Brion Murray during Friday’s game. Official Eric Mills wrote, “When things were not going their (Beech Grove) way, Brion stepped up and kept the defense focused in a way that I haven’t seen very often…I told him during the game that I would have him on my team any day, and I truly mean it. The Beech Grove community should be very proud of this young man. I can see good things coming his way in the future.”
BEECH GROVE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy