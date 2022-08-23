Read full article on original website
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
scenicstates.com
5 Excellent Wineries to Tour Around Lake Erie
Living in Pittsburgh for nearly all of my life, I’ve had the pleasure of checking out the wineries at Lake Erie on more than one occasion. Sure, it’s not Sonoma Valley, but you’d be surprised at the quality of the wines you can find here, plus you can sample the super unique ice wine.
Record hot real estate market near Ellwood City pushes Lawrence County home sale prices to $155,000
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Lawrence County during May was $155,000. That's an increase of 28.2% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for two consecutive months....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations.
New Pittsburgh Courier
The ‘Giant’ Decision: East Liberty Giant Eagle closes, angering many; but company says they’re committed to the community
SHARON JOHNSON, better known as Mickey, right, worked at the Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle in East Liberty for nearly 45 years until the store closed on July 23. Also pictured is Larry, the Shakespeare Street store leader. A new store will be built there by 2024. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.)
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
Washington County commissioners taking steps to get Avella School District students internet access
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Avella School District is surrounded by rolling hills and farms, but the lack of good internet was evident for parents. “Half the time it wouldn’t work or you could come here to work. Just time-wise it wasn’t appropriate,” said Avella Parent Melissa Robinson.
wvpublic.org
MSHA Report: Coal Miner Died After Falling Off A Supply Car
Federal investigators released more details about a coal miner who was killed last week in Ohio County. The Mine Safety and Health Administration published a preliminary report on the death of 38-year-old William Richards at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove. Richards, who had 13 years of experience, fell...
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
pghcitypaper.com
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig
In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
Some students in Seneca Valley School District start year at brand-new building
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — School leaders greeted students entering Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School for the first day of school at the brand-new building on Tuesday. Channel 11 caught up with parents dropping their kids off at this state-of-the-art building that’s the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. “As...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
visitmountaineercountry.com
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse Morgantown
A locally owned business serving award winning BBQ. Treat yourself to the Tri-State’s best Ribeye or see why our Rib-master, Jimmy “Ribs” has won 43 BBQ awards across the US.
