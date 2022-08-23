ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
scenicstates.com

5 Excellent Wineries to Tour Around Lake Erie

Living in Pittsburgh for nearly all of my life, I’ve had the pleasure of checking out the wineries at Lake Erie on more than one occasion. Sure, it’s not Sonoma Valley, but you’d be surprised at the quality of the wines you can find here, plus you can sample the super unique ice wine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest

The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvpublic.org

MSHA Report: Coal Miner Died After Falling Off A Supply Car

Federal investigators released more details about a coal miner who was killed last week in Ohio County. The Mine Safety and Health Administration published a preliminary report on the death of 38-year-old William Richards at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove. Richards, who had 13 years of experience, fell...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
cranberryeagle.com

Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies

Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig

In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
visitmountaineercountry.com

Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse Morgantown

A locally owned business serving award winning BBQ. Treat yourself to the Tri-State’s best Ribeye or see why our Rib-master, Jimmy “Ribs” has won 43 BBQ awards across the US.
MORGANTOWN, WV

