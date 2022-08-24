ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Republicans Aiona, McDermott call for more action to protect Oahu's water sources

State Rep. Bob McDermott and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona propose water treatment systems be put into place for Honolulu's civilian water supply to prevent further fuel contamination of the Red Hill Aquifer. They stressed the need for proactive measures, as much of Honolulu's water infrastructure could be damaged if the main aquifer is breached.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

No answers yet in deadly ambulance fire at Kaliua's Adventist Health Castle

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire and explosion inside of an ambulance that had just arrived at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown. Investigators are still trying to figure out what...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Activists seek stewardship of Wailupe property to protect ancient burials

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After years of controversy, Native Hawaiian activists are calling on the city to help protect ancient burials in East Oahu. The grassroots group Pu'uhonua o Wailupe wants to steward a three-acre parcel on Kia'i Place. To do so, they're lobbying lawmakers to allocate nearly $7 million so the city can buy it.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Contaminants#Bws#Construction Maintenance
KITV.com

Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say "FCKBLM." After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Program helping the most vulnerable now in need of facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From medical attention, emergency calls and treatment, the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program team work day and night to help houseless individuals across Oahu. “People who are mentally ill on the streets with decompensated untreated mental illness are often a danger to themselves and they’re a danger to others and nobody […]
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds build, enhanced morning showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Weak trade winds early today increasing to 15 to 20 mph tonight. A band of moisture associated with an upper trough drifting westward across the region, will enhance showers over the islands today into Saturday. Trade winds will begin to increase this afternoon before strengthening to moderate to locally breezy for the weekend. The strengthening trades will generate a more typical trade wind weather pattern this weekend, which will continue into the first half of next week.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy