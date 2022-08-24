Read full article on original website
Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
Hawaii Republicans Aiona, McDermott call for more action to protect Oahu's water sources
State Rep. Bob McDermott and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona propose water treatment systems be put into place for Honolulu's civilian water supply to prevent further fuel contamination of the Red Hill Aquifer. They stressed the need for proactive measures, as much of Honolulu's water infrastructure could be damaged if the main aquifer is breached.
Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted back to Honolulu after pilots smell fumes in cockpit
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines flight was safely diverted back to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning, after the pilots smelled fumes inside the cockpit. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 10 departed Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. bound for Los Angeles.
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
No answers yet in deadly ambulance fire at Kaliua's Adventist Health Castle
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire and explosion inside of an ambulance that had just arrived at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown. Investigators are still trying to figure out what...
Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire and explosion inside of an ambulance that had just arrived at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Dr. Jim Ireland...
Activists seek stewardship of Wailupe property to protect ancient burials
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After years of controversy, Native Hawaiian activists are calling on the city to help protect ancient burials in East Oahu. The grassroots group Pu'uhonua o Wailupe wants to steward a three-acre parcel on Kia'i Place. To do so, they're lobbying lawmakers to allocate nearly $7 million so the city can buy it.
Ala Moana Center rolls out paid parking system
Have you noticed the paid parking signs at Ala Moana Center? Well, get ready to see more of them.
Manoa road closed due to police investigation
Manoa Road from Olopua to Pawaina Street is closed, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say "FCKBLM." After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
Program helping the most vulnerable now in need of facility
HONOLULU (KHON2) — From medical attention, emergency calls and treatment, the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program team work day and night to help houseless individuals across Oahu. “People who are mentally ill on the streets with decompensated untreated mental illness are often a danger to themselves and they’re a danger to others and nobody […]
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds build, enhanced morning showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Weak trade winds early today increasing to 15 to 20 mph tonight. A band of moisture associated with an upper trough drifting westward across the region, will enhance showers over the islands today into Saturday. Trade winds will begin to increase this afternoon before strengthening to moderate to locally breezy for the weekend. The strengthening trades will generate a more typical trade wind weather pattern this weekend, which will continue into the first half of next week.
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
Car crashes into pole causing power lines to fall in Aiea
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Wilikio Street will be closed all night due to electrical work.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022
Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
