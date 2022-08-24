HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Weak trade winds early today increasing to 15 to 20 mph tonight. A band of moisture associated with an upper trough drifting westward across the region, will enhance showers over the islands today into Saturday. Trade winds will begin to increase this afternoon before strengthening to moderate to locally breezy for the weekend. The strengthening trades will generate a more typical trade wind weather pattern this weekend, which will continue into the first half of next week.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO