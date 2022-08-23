Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Sweep Dodge City in West Opener
DODGE CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team earns its sixth-straight victory and opened the 2022 Jayhawk West season with a sweep of Dodge City on Wednesday at the Student Activities Center. The Blue Dragons used a balanced attack and took advantage of several Dodge City attack...
WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
Wichita State men’s basketball freshman removed from team, enters transfer portal
It marks the second straight August that a player has left the program before playing a single game in a Shockers uniform.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Earn Three Wins in 2022 Arena Debut
Hutchinson, Kan. – Just a little more than 48 hours after completing a day of back-to-back victories over the Nos. 3 and 1 teams in the nation on Saturday, the Hutchinson Community College volleyball team opened the home season with three wins at the Blue Dragon Quad on Monday night.
catchitkansas.com
CIK Season Previews: Top heavy Class 4A adds Aquinas to the mix
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Graduations make the prep football landscape an ever changing one. So, too, do classification changes. This year Class 4A picks up just two new teams, but one of those teams is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints have made the Class 5A semifinals for the past eight seasons, reaching the championship game three times and winning it all in 2018. Aquinas will now be the team to beat in Class 4A.
Wichita State basketball set to play former Missouri Valley rival in closed scrimmage
The Shockers will have a familiar foe for their first outside competition of the 2022-23 season.
Kansas family reunites with Army cadet’s remains 70 years after his passing
A Kansas soldier is back in the Sunflower State years after he was killed in combat in Germany.
adastraradio.com
MC Fall Semester Begins With More Than 60% Participating In The Student Debt Project
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson College maintained the upward enrollment trend established over the past eight years as it welcomed the class of 2026 to campus on August 24 for the start of fall semester classes. More than 60% of all students beginning the new academic year are enrolled in the college’s Student Debt Project.
JTM Foods, maker of snack pies, chooses Wichita as new home
JTM Foods has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ's Snack Pies.
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
olioiniowa.com
20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas
Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
erienewsnow.com
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
KWCH.com
Getting closer to the rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, and much needed moisture will fall in most of the state. However, it won’t be the amounts most of you are hoping for and the drought will continue beyond the weekend. Friday still...
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Intrust Bank Arena: Morgan Wallen concert sold out
Intrust Bank Arena says the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, is sold out.
KSN.com
Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour
It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
Pratt Tribune
Redler Institute of Culinary Arts Opens in Andover
The Butler Community College Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover. More than 100 people attended the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16. The new facility has two complete kitchens, flexible classroom and learning spaces and an herb garden where students can gain hands-on experience growing herbs for cooking and baking.
