Emporia football on field following investigation
EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia High School (EHS) football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the EHS l football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according […]
High school phenom from Topeka returns to play football for Kansas Jayhawks
Ky Thomas is the second-leading rusher in Kansas high school football history, ready to join Lawrence native Devin Neal and others in the Jayhawks backfield.
Emporia High School football team under investigation
Southeast High games moved due to turf trouble
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A problem with the turf at Wichita’s Southeast High School means no home games will actually be played at home this football season. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools (WPS) said that during a routine inspection, staff noticed that the turf field at Southeast, 127th East and Pawnee, needs to be […]
