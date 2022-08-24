Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati
Check out the adorable video from the Cincinnati Zoo here.
Amadhia
There’s Room For Weirdos (And Everyone) In Cincinnati’s Punk Scene
Sam Richardson spent much of November 2019 in Australia on tour with his band Cement Shoes, scouting the country’s killer punk scene in his role as owner and operator of one of the best punk labels anywhere, Feel It Records. Returning to reality after a month on the international...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
thexunewswire.com
9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V
$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
falmouthoutlook.com
County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life
According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
thexunewswire.com
324 Fairfield Ave 2
Large Unit Just Remodeled Heart of Cincinnati/N KY - Property Id: 972534. A lot of character and modern finishes in this 130 year old home that has just been remodeled. Dining room, office nook, his+hers closets, and double vanity. Located in downtown Bellevue - restaurants, bars, coffee shops, brew pubs, distillery, and more, all within easy walking distance. Downtown Cinci, Newport, Covington, Mt. Adams, quicky accessible by free shuttle, electrified bike (station close by), or other transportation.
Ludlow’s ‘last remaining piece of railroad history’ to undergo restoration
A historic Ludlow building abandoned since the 1970s will regain life over the next six years as the Ludlow Heritage Museum seeks to restore the former railyard storehouse.
