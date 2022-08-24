ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

moversmakers.org

Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’

Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
CINCINNATI, OH
meetnky.com

BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed

BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ

Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
falmouthoutlook.com

County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life

According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

324 Fairfield Ave 2

Large Unit Just Remodeled Heart of Cincinnati/N KY - Property Id: 972534. A lot of character and modern finishes in this 130 year old home that has just been remodeled. Dining room, office nook, his+hers closets, and double vanity. Located in downtown Bellevue - restaurants, bars, coffee shops, brew pubs, distillery, and more, all within easy walking distance. Downtown Cinci, Newport, Covington, Mt. Adams, quicky accessible by free shuttle, electrified bike (station close by), or other transportation.
BELLEVUE, KY

