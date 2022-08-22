ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dronedj.com

AR drones get FAA nod to operate autonomously up to 10 miles

American Robotics (AR) says it has received a Part 107 waiver from the FAA for expanded automated beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. The company’s Scout drones can now operate autonomously at ranges of up to 10 miles, allowing for more efficient inspections over large industrial sites and linear assets such as pipelines, railways, and electrical transmission lines.
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
cntraveler.com

U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here's What to Know

After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week, American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
generalaviationnews.com

Demand continues for general aviation aircraft

Shipments of general aviation aircraft worldwide were up in the first six months of 2022 in nearly all categories, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). GAMA’s latest General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report shows that aircraft shipments through the second quarter of 2022,...
TechSpot

Airbus' solar-powered drone crashes hours before breaking flight endurance record

In brief: Multinational aerospace company Airbus is always seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible in the aircraft industry for civilian and military purposes. And the company nearly achieved that feat recently with the "Zephyr," a high-altitude drone that almost broke the world-record for longest uninterrupted flight time for an aircraft. Unfortunately, 'almost' is the key word here.
