Columbus, OH

paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
WKBN

$1M house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
TODAY.com

As teachers in Ohio strike, students attend class remotely

Students across Columbus, Ohio, will attend class remotely Wednesday as roughly 4,500 teachers strike for accountability. On Tuesday, the strike took a violent turn after several people were struck by pellets while picketing outside an elementary school. No one was seriously injured. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Aug. 24, 2022.
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
paydayreport.com

Tax Breaks Leading to Teachers’ Strikes in Ohio – Railroaders Blast Biden’s Proposed Settlement – Alabama GE Workers Move to Unionize

Greetings from the Burgh, where we are closely monitoring a series of high-profile teachers’ strikes across Ohio, including in Columbus, over devastating property tax cuts. Donate to help us cover costs of traveling to Ohio to cover these strikes. Please, if you can, sign up as one of our 711 recurring donors today.
wcbe.org

Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit

Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
WHIO Dayton

Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan

Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
