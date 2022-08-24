Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport
The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
ijpr.org
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Corky lady’ receives more than 20,000 corks – What is she doing with them?
Corks, corks and more corks.. Be careful what you ask for! A Bend woman who is an avid crafter (“addicted to Pinterest” she says) is learning that age-old lesson and learning it with a smile and good cheer. This story starts with CO Daily’s Allen Schauffler in his...
kbnd.com
Deschutes County Shredding Event
SISTERS, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hosts a shredding event this weekend in Sisters. "You can bring in any of your documents you want shredded, as well as any unwanted prescriptions that you have and we can dispose of them for you," Sgt. Jayson Janes tells KBND News, "Just have your stuff in a bag, any documents you want in a bag so it’s easy to get your stuff into the truck and get shredded. Also, you can just have your medications in a bag and hand them off to someone."
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: 50% to 100% off adoption fees Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived...
KTVZ
New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond
A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
KTVZ
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year
The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections
t. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy. The post St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
KTVZ
Prineville Police taking part in national high-visibility enforcement, seeking out impaired drivers
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday and through Sept. 5, the Prineville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's High-Visibility Enforcement national event for the Labor Day holiday. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers,...
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
CERT arrests Bend man for meth delivery, possession
At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed a search warrant and made an arrest at a trailer on the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads in Bend. An investigation by Bend Police detectives resulted in the search warrant and arrest. In...
kbnd.com
