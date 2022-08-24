SISTERS, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hosts a shredding event this weekend in Sisters. "You can bring in any of your documents you want shredded, as well as any unwanted prescriptions that you have and we can dispose of them for you," Sgt. Jayson Janes tells KBND News, "Just have your stuff in a bag, any documents you want in a bag so it’s easy to get your stuff into the truck and get shredded. Also, you can just have your medications in a bag and hand them off to someone."

