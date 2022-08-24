Read full article on original website
newschoolbeer.com
Two Oregon Hop Farmers earn prestigious “International Order of the Hop” Award
This past July the International Hop Congress gathered in Prague for their 58th annual industry convention that advocates for the interests of hop growers and merchants globally. Industry leaders presented and showcased the latest in innovation and challenges in hop farming, processing, and supply chain. They also handed out the prestigious “International Order of the Hop” award for excellence in contributions to the craft; think of it as being knighted by the queen of hops.
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest death rate
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death
(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Oregon Deaths Again Outpace Births
OREGON DEATHS AGAIN OUTPACE BIRTHS: In 2020, for the first time ever, Oregon recorded more deaths than births. In a new analysis, the Oregon Employment Department noted this week that the trend continued in 2021, with 2,210 more deaths than births. Federal census numbers show half of all states had more deaths than births last year, but only three of 13 Western states did. Among those Western states, Oregon had the highest percentage of counties with natural population declines. That means the state is more dependent than ever on attracting in-migrants from other states and countries. Oregon did attract 24,979 net migrants last year, according to the Portland State University Population Research Center (i.e., more people moved in than out), but that’s down from the average of 31,000 a year for the past decade. “Migration in 2021 was no doubt hampered by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and concerns,” an OED economist noted, “as well as limited housing supply and high housing costs.”
Flags ordered half-staff on Monday in honor of fallen Oregon wildland firefighter
Governor Kate Brown has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died early in August.
Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year
The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Friends of the Children Central Oregon get a record sized generous gift
One of our "21 Cares for Kids" partners got a record-sized donation for major expansion. "Friends of the Children Central Oregon" got $1,400,000 from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. It's part of a $44,000,000 gift to the Oregon-Based National Organization. Friends of the Children has paid, professional mentors who walk alongside youth for 12-plus years, no The post Friends of the Children Central Oregon get a record sized generous gift appeared first on KTVZ.
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
kezi.com
207 Oregonians died while homeless during first half of 2022, OHA says
EUGENE, Ore. - According to a recently released OHA report, more than 200 people in Oregon died while they were experiencing homelessness during the first six months of 2022. 31 of the people who died lived in Lane County. The report comes after a new law went into effect at...
Oregon launches internet speed tests surveys
Faster Internet Oregon asks users to test internet speeds to support future projectsThe following is a press release from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and statewide partners announce the Faster Internet Oregon (FIO) speed test campaign. The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection. The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don't have an internet...
opb.org
The Grateful Dead saved an Oregon creamery on this day 50 years ago
In August 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down. That’s when somebody got...
traveloregon.com
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
KTVZ
Endangered northern leopard frogs hop from Oregon Zoo back into the wild
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — More than 100 northern leopard frogs reared at the Oregon Zoo are hopping back into the wild this month, thanks to a collaborative effort to save one of the last remaining Northwest populations of this endangered species. The froglets, which hatched from eggs collected by...
KUOW
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure
This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
Part 5: The rise and (very fast) fall of the KKK in Oregon
In the 1920s, infighting and bickering within the Klan ended its political dominance in Oregon.A century ago, free-spirited women wearing short skirts — flappers — were all the rage. Prohibition barred alcohol, but people flocked to underground speakeasies to find it, and went crazy for a newly popular musical genre called jazz. And in mostly white and Protestant Oregon, the resurrected Ku Klux Klan dominated state and local politics, unseating an incumbent governor in November 1922 and enacting a ballot measure aimed at banning Catholic schools. Part 5 of a 5-part special report. Part I How...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon contractors step up to help community
WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) On Aug. 11, a hailstorm hit eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County during the middle of the day – and right in the middle of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project. Global Electric was working as a project subcontractor, trying to shelter from the onslaught, when vacuum truck operator Randy Burns went to the rescue of a pedestrian – and others jumped in to help with the unexpected storm damage. Here’s what happened according to Contractor Murraysmith’s Construction Inspector Henry Lugo:
