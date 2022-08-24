Read full article on original website
Reba Merrow
2d ago
I was homeless and stayed in the woods right there next to home Depot. I saw that kitty all the time, she was awesome. I'm actually crying my eyes out right now.
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthNashville, TN
Related
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage
Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See
Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
murfreesboro.com
BOLO: Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro
Do you know this man? Property crimes detectives need help identifying this person of interest in multiple porch pirate theft cases. Four victims at the 3343 Memorial Apartments filed reports about packages being stolen from outside their apartment doors. There are potentially four additional victims. The person of interest was seen with a dog. If you feel you are a victim or know who this individual is, contact Detective Dwight Whitaker at 629-201-5636 with helpful tips.
actionnews5.com
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Tennessee family is leaning on faith after a 7-year-old girl was paralyzed in a freak accident while swimming. The Faulkner family believes 7-year-old Sarah Faulkner will walk again. She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt in Nashville with injuries that happened when a teenager jumped on her by accident from a 30-foot rock while she was swimming Aug. 6 at a campground in Waverly.
RELATED PEOPLE
murfreesboro.com
Guns & Hoses Charity Boxing Event
The Murfreesboro Firefighters Local 3035 is hosting its first annual Guns & Hoses Charity Boxing Event. A group of local heroes will enter the Tri-Star Boxing ring on Friday, September 9 at the Mid-TN Expo Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Proceeds for this exciting event will benefit Endure Athletics 501 and...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
wilsonpost.com
Cheryl Lewis: Hit the exits of I-40 to enter new fun times
Y’all up for an experiment? Part of the reason for my “Through New Eyes” column is to share Wilson County through the perspective of someone brand new to town. As a relative newcomer here, I’m eager to get to know fun new people and intriguing things about our county, so have devised a bittuva wacky approach to get things rolling. Well, my car rolling, actually.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tnrealestatelistings.com
6906 Bethel Rd Goodlettsville, TN 37072 — MLS# 2431526
Beautiful custom built home close to Interstate 65 for an easy commute. Spacious yard with almost 1 acre in a gorgeous country setting. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large bonus room over the garage. This must-see home will not disappoint!
murfreesboro.com
Sixth Annual Tennessee STEAM Festival Brings Science to Life
Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events hosted by a wide range of museums,...
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville Parent
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
murfreesboro.com
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo...
murfreesboro.com
Christiana Middle Launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’
You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Investigation Into Theft at Beauty Supply Store
MURFREESBORO, TN – Hundreds of dollars’ worth of self-care products were stolen from a local beauty supply store on Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred on June 24th at Sephora in the Avenue. The chain store offers makeup, lotions, facial skincare products, perfumes and haircare items.
Comments / 12