murfreesboro.com
Meet Sulav Rayamajhi, the ‘Mayor’ of Rockvale High School
You won’t find a bigger fan of all things Rockvale High School than senior Sulav Rayamajhi. He’s lovingly known as the “Mayor of Rockvale” by his teachers, the administration and his fellow students. “He’s our public relations,” Principal Steve Luker said. “He’s talking to the students....
Christiana Middle Launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’
You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
Ribbon Cutting for Now Body & Skin Solutions
Congratulations to Now Body & Skin Solutions for their ribbon cutting on Friday, August 26th at 11am. Now Body & Skin Solutions is located at 1015 Hanson Court, Suite 103, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-410-3576.
City Offices Closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day holiday
In observance of Labor Day, City of Murfreesboro offices and most Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on Labor Day. Old Fort Golf Club, V. A. Golf Course and Bloomfield Links will be...
MFRD Engineer Owes Life to Marion County Detective Who Died in Helicopter Crash
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt says he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash. Honeycutt was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago and Blansett came to the rescue. “Medically, I’m not supposed to...
Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team Training
Crisis negotiators trained for school safety situations during recent exercises at Rockvale High School, said Lt. Derek Oeser of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team. “Our goal is always ‘a peaceful resolution’ in the interest everyone involved,” Oeser said. In the interest and focus of...
