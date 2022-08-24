Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Meet Sulav Rayamajhi, the ‘Mayor’ of Rockvale High School
You won’t find a bigger fan of all things Rockvale High School than senior Sulav Rayamajhi. He’s lovingly known as the “Mayor of Rockvale” by his teachers, the administration and his fellow students. “He’s our public relations,” Principal Steve Luker said. “He’s talking to the students....
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
MNPS board members raise COVID concerns as 100+ teachers test positive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Teachers in the classroom are facing yet another hurdle. During a Metro Nashville School Board Meeting on Tuesday, board members expressed concerns about teachers having to choose between testing positive for Covid-19, and potentially running out of sick days.
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
murfreesboro.com
Christiana Middle Launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’
You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2
Middle Tennessee high school football week two is in the books. Here’s a look at the final scores from around the Mid-state. Scores are from TSSAA. Cheatham Harpeth 40 at Cheatham Co. 0 (Thu) Sycamore 7 at Hunters Lane 33 (Thu) Davidson Cane Ridge 61 at Antioch 6 Glencliff 4 at Whites Creek […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football roundup: Summit, Nolensville, Centennial, Independence, GCA, FRA all win in week 2
Week two of Williamson County high school football had another exciting group of outcomes. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Summit shut out crosstown foe Spring Hill thanks to an all-around dominant performance. The Spartans out-gained Spring Hill 285-3 with...
WSMV
Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
murfreesboro.com
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership
Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
The average student loan debt in Tennessee
Americans owed an astounding $1.58 trillion in student loan debt at the end of 2021. Stacker looks at the situation state-by-state.
