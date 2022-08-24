ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

murfreesboro.com

Meet Sulav Rayamajhi, the ‘Mayor’ of Rockvale High School

You won’t find a bigger fan of all things Rockvale High School than senior Sulav Rayamajhi. He’s lovingly known as the “Mayor of Rockvale” by his teachers, the administration and his fellow students. “He’s our public relations,” Principal Steve Luker said. “He’s talking to the students....
ROCKVALE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Christiana Middle Launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’

You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WWMT

Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2

Middle Tennessee high school football week two is in the books. Here’s a look at the final scores from around the Mid-state. Scores are from TSSAA.   Cheatham Harpeth 40 at Cheatham Co. 0 (Thu) Sycamore 7 at Hunters Lane 33 (Thu)   Davidson Cane Ridge 61 at Antioch 6 Glencliff 4 at Whites Creek […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee

(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital

Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership

Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
COOKEVILLE, TN

