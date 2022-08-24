(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO