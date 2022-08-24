Read full article on original website
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
ALDI grocery store coming to Landrum
Owner of Landrum Retail Center confirms lease with city officials. LANDRUM––After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that an ALDI grocery store is coming to the Landrum Retail Center at 1750 Highway 14 East, where Bi-Lo was most recently located in Landrum. On Wednesday morning, the City...
asheville.com
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property – a single-family home located on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and raised in Asheville. ABCLT...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
Zip Trip: Mill Spring
About Mill Spring MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits a small, unincorporated community called Mill Spring. The community got its name from Colonel Ambrose Mills, who founded a sawmill and post office there. The community has roughly 4,600 residents, one stop light, one grocery store and […]
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
FOX Carolina
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
msn.com
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
my40.tv
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
my40.tv
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
