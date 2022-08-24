ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

ALDI grocery store coming to Landrum

Owner of Landrum Retail Center confirms lease with city officials. LANDRUM––After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that an ALDI grocery store is coming to the Landrum Retail Center at 1750 Highway 14 East, where Bi-Lo was most recently located in Landrum. On Wednesday morning, the City...
LANDRUM, SC
asheville.com

Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home

The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property – a single-family home located on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and raised in Asheville. ABCLT...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts

I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Zip Trip: Mill Spring

About Mill Spring MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits a small, unincorporated community called Mill Spring.  The community got its name from Colonel Ambrose Mills, who founded a sawmill and post office there.  The community has roughly 4,600 residents, one stop light, one grocery store and […]
MILL SPRING, NC
WSPA 7News

‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
TRYON, NC
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
msn.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJCL

Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC

There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.

