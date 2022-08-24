Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
my40.tv
Mission Hospital nurses rally for patient safety; cite concerns of chronic short staffing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Registered nurses from Mission Hospital rallied Thursday morning in protest of what they say is management's refusal to address chronic short staffing. National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the protest saying since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
my40.tv
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Announces Streamlined Process to Update Birth Certificates for Transgender Individuals
Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order for them to obtain an accurate birth certificate reflecting who they are.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
asheville.com
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property – a single-family home located on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and raised in Asheville. ABCLT...
How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
WLOS.com
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
WYFF4.com
Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 83 Dr Automotive vs Ronald Eugene Bowman NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON Septemmber 12, 2022 at 10 A.M. located at Dr. Automotive, 5914 Hwy 74E, Sylva, NC 28779. The items for sale are: 2011 Subaru Outback Vin#4S4BRBKC1B3335069 for which there is a lien in the amount of $2,450.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.0 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 25th day of August, 2022. Dr Automotive 5914 Hwy 74E Sylva, NC 28779 25-26e.
WLOS.com
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
FOX Carolina
Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
