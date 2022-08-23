ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for August 20-26, 2022

Calvert County: CSM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement immediately: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Alabama State
Cambridge, MD
Entertainment
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Johnson
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Adrian Holmes
Person
Harriet Tubman
msn.com

A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters

Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
BALTIMORE, MD
carolinecircle.com

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office prepares for school year

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Over the summer, 1st/Sgt J.R. Dobson and School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor Sgt. Kevin Parks attended a week long seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

‘Brady Bunch’ star taking her talents back to Lewes

Following a successful visit to the First Town in the First State this past December, actress, painter and entrepreneur Eve Plumb is returning Saturday, Sept. 3. Plumb, who famously played Jan Brady in “The Brady Bunch,” launched PlumbGoods with her husband, Ken Pace. The Burbank, Calif., native said it has always been a dream to create colorful home decor that balances comfort with playful designs. She stopped by Jeff West Home in Lewes Dec. 4, 2021, to meet fans and sell creations from her line.
WMDT.com

Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI

WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
WESTOVER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Beacon#Black People#Wofford Sculpture Studio#An Artist Print#Journe
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police

Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday. Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
CBS Baltimore

47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy