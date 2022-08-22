Read full article on original website
Related
msubobcats.com
Cat Comeback Falls Short
MSU (0-2) outhit Grand Canyon (2-0) .440 to .212 in the opening set as the Bobcats committed just three hitting errors. The second frame featured nine ties and five lead changes as the Lopes pulled away at 20-all with five consecutive points. GCU maintained its momentum in the third game...
msubobcats.com
MSU Volleyball Opens Season with Bobcat Classic
WHEN: Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. WHERE: Bozeman, Montana - Shroyer Gym (1,500) RECORDS: Montana St. 0-0, 0-0; San Francisco 0-0, 0-0 SERIES: Montana State leads all-time series 3-2 (1983) LAST MTG: Sept. 18, 1993 - San Francisco 3, Montana St. 0. LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+. LIVE STATS: msubobcats.com.
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Football Games Televised Throughout Montana in 2022
BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State's entire 2022 football schedule is available on cable systems around Montana, Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday after joining with Bobcat Sports Properties to complete a deal for MSU's first two football games to air on ABC Fox/SWX stations around Montana. Part of...
Comments / 0