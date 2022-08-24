ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Does the state Legislature need a special session to spend down the budget surplus?

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit Montana Free Press
Eastern Progress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
IDAHO STATE
Eastern Progress

Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair

(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eastern Progress

Montana Districting Commission hosts public hearings

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is seeking public feedback on proposals for new state legislative district boundaries. There are multiple opportunities to learn about and comment on redistricting in-person and online. Public hearings in the western region will be held in Pablo on Aug. 25, Missoula Aug. 26 and...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Eastern Progress

In wake of storms in East Texas, officials warn against scammers

Severe weather inundated East and Northeast Texas on Monday, bringing nearly 13 inches of rainfall and flash flooding to the area and causing thousands to lose power. As a result of Monday’s storms, many East Texans are left with flooded property, damaged roofs and more. This invites storm chasers...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy