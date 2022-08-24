Does the state Legislature need a special session to spend down the budget surplus?

Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Progress
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
Eastern Progress
Kentucky General Assembly's special session on flood relief to start Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced a special session of the General Assembly will start at noon Wednesday regarding the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky last month. In a video statement, the governor said the purpose of the session will be to establish...
Eastern Progress
Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair
(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
Eastern Progress
Montana Districting Commission hosts public hearings
The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is seeking public feedback on proposals for new state legislative district boundaries. There are multiple opportunities to learn about and comment on redistricting in-person and online. Public hearings in the western region will be held in Pablo on Aug. 25, Missoula Aug. 26 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Progress
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Eastern Progress
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
Eastern Progress
In wake of storms in East Texas, officials warn against scammers
Severe weather inundated East and Northeast Texas on Monday, bringing nearly 13 inches of rainfall and flash flooding to the area and causing thousands to lose power. As a result of Monday’s storms, many East Texans are left with flooded property, damaged roofs and more. This invites storm chasers...
