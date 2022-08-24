A fire was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch south of Helena following lightning strikes. The fire was estimated at 20-30 acres as of about 4:15 p.m. There were multiple resources on scene from different agencies, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Officials said they hoped to have it contained soon.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO