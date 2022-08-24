Read full article on original website
Fire reported Friday at Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch near Helena
A fire was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch south of Helena following lightning strikes. The fire was estimated at 20-30 acres as of about 4:15 p.m. There were multiple resources on scene from different agencies, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Officials said they hoped to have it contained soon.
East Helena brothers plead guilty to Capitol breach charge
Two brothers from East Helena pleaded guilty Thursday to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly set the sentencing for Jerod Hughes, 37, and Joshua Hughes, 38, for Nov. 22....
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Polson plunders Butte Central 49-14 at unique location
BUTTE, Mont. -- For the first time in 49 years, the Butte Central Maroons played a game at Naranche Stadium. However, the party was spoiled by the Polson Pirates, who scored seven touchdowns behind the arm of senior QB Jarrett Wilson, en route to a 49-14 road victory.
Water restrictions lifted for White Sulphur Springs
The issue was resolved as of 2:24 pm Thursday. Residents are still asked to conserve water to allow the city tank to refill. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Water restrictions are in place in White Sulphur Springs due to an unknown issue with a well. The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office...
Helena Capital Football Overcomes Bozeman in Season Opener
Helena Capital beat Bozeman 28-21 at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night. The Bruins (1-0) host Billings West next and the Hawks (0-1) travel to Missoula to play the defending state champions, the Sentinel Spartans on Friday, September 2.
Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Helmville found safe
HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man. Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a...
Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western
HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
