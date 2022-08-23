ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set to Host No. 7 TCU on Sunday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (0-3-0, 0-0-0 WAC) is set to host the TCU Horned Frogs, who are ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
FORT WORTH, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Drops Match to No. 7 TCU

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team dropped its Sunday match against the No. 7 Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs 5-0 at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. It was the first match against a ranked opponent UTRGV...
FORT WORTH, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Welcomes in Oral Roberts on Saturday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 WAC) is set to host the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles (0-1-0) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and fans...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Volleyball Wins Five Set Thriller at North Texas

DENTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the North Texas Mean Green 3-2 (25-20, 25-15, 28-30, 23-25, 15-10) to close out the North Texas Invite on Saturday at the North Texas Volleyball Center. Senior Sarah Cruz recorded led the Vaqueros (2-1) with...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
goutrgv.com

Women's Golf to Open Fall Season September 26 at Bearkat Invitational

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team announced on Friday that their fall season will kick off at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational, hosted by Sam Houston, from Sept. 26-27 at Sam Houston Bearkat Golf Course. "I am excited about the...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Late Goal Earns Men's Soccer a Tie Against Oral Roberts

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Freshman defender Juan Pablo Gonzalez scored his first career goal in the 82nd minute of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team's match against the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles to earn a 1-1 tie on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Drops Season Opener to UNLV

DENTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team opened the 2022 season and the North Texas Invite with a 2-3 (25-21, 28-26, 25-27, 24-26, 2-15) loss to the UNLV Rebels on Friday at the North Texas Volleyball Center. The Vaqueros continue the tournament at...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy