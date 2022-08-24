W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC, the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be …

Read full article on original website
washingtoncounty.news
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints David Corbin to Washington County Board of County Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners Friday afternoon. Corbin is filling the District 5 seat following the passing of Commissioner Steve Joyner on July 31. Corbin is a Chipley resident and owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. He...
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County seeing rising rental rates over last year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again. A report from CNN shows the national median rent hit a new record high of almost $1,900 a month. It’s the 17th month in a row rent has gone up. That’s up more than 12% from a year ago.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
crestviewbulletin.com
Jim Knudsen —1963-2022
Former News Bulletin publisher Jim Knudsen noted for character, work ethic “Hard work, integrity, accountability,” were just a few of the words the wife of former Crestview News Bulletin publisher and owner Jim Knudsen used to described him. “He gave it 100% all the time. He gave it more than 100%,” Jennifer Knudsen said. […]
Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Crestview man accused of taking over girlfriend’s Facebook account charged by Sheriff’s Office
Brian Howard, 49, (left) and Joseph Pursley, 52 (right) were both arrested after an investigation into Howard. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Chipley Bugle
Wild Roots & Co. Salon
1367A south railroad avenue Chipley, Florida, 32428. Also is hiring Hair Stylist, Esthetician, Spray Tanning, Message Therapist. We offer Handtied Extensions, Custom Coloring, Haircuts , and a small boutique offering a variety for customers. Opened April of 2022.
waltonoutdoors.com
Explore native landscaping with Sandhills Native Nursery
Native plant gardening is growing in popularity across the nation. Using little resources and being low maintenance, native plant landscaping is a great choice for many folks. Up in Fountain, just north of Panama City Sam Mello has created a native plant nursery that offers variety of choices for the native gardener. More than ½ an acre of plants along a sandhill trail, the nursery invites the shopper to explore the many options available for the native plant enthusiast.
