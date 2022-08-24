W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: PIT CREW RECOVERY gives notice that on 09/09/2022 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3084 TUMBLE CREEK BLVD CHIPLEY FL 32428 …

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.L. CaneChipley, FL
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two statesLavinia ThompsonDothan, AL
Bonifay woman arrested after remains of missing couple found on propertyLavinia ThompsonBonifay, FL
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMIE D MAYS, Deceased. File No. 22-92-PR Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …
The administration of the estate of JIMMIE D MAYS, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 397, Bonifay FL 32425-0397. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
FIREFIGHTERS KNOCK DOWN LARGE HOUSE FIRE IN HAMMOCK BAY
A multi-agency attack leads to the knock down of a large house fire, saving multiple nearby homes. Around 9:00 pm. on Wednesday, August 25, 2022, Walton County Fire Rescue, South Walton Fire District, North Bay Fire District, and Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to a home on Madiera Drive following a 911 call reporting a structure fire.
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Southport
Southport, Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. a house fire occurred at an abandoned home in Southport. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger and his team responded to the call. The house was supposed to be unoccupied and it was confirmed that it has been since March. “Station 8, Southport, received a call directly […]
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
Motorcycle club hosting fundraiser for family involved in Skyland wreck
The Martin family changed forever after a July 13 wreck on Skyland Boulevard, but the community is coming out and helping with their future. Twins Malcolm and Miracle were left paralyzed and remain at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Mother Kara Martin was injured and left without the van she used for her cleaning business. Martin’s two other children received minor injuries.
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
Panama City Beach, FL USA
Last day of our work week and while working I was thinking of something sweet to surprise my wife with…as I was walk I look over and see something Purple…My Wife’s Favorite Color!! As I approached closer to this beautiful red bush I saw the Quilted Heart and Read the Message! It’s Found a Home and made us both smile with Love!! Joey & Misty.
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
