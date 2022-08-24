W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be …

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David A. Corbin to Washington County, Florida Board of County Commissioners on Friday, August 26, 2022
Today, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David A. Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, filling the term vacated by the late Steve Joyner. Corbin, of Chipley, is the owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. and he is a...
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
alreporter.com
Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
WJHG-TV
Bay County seeing rising rental rates over last year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again. A report from CNN shows the national median rent hit a new record high of almost $1,900 a month. It’s the 17th month in a row rent has gone up. That’s up more than 12% from a year ago.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Little Red School House will be moved to Downtown Enterprise
In the coming weeks, a piece of the Enterprise’s past will be on the move to a new location. As part of a “Bicentennial” project in 1976, Enterprise High students built a “replica” of a 19th-century, one-room school house. It’s been located along the Boll Weevil Circle for decades.
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
