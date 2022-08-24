W00000000 NOTICE OF ACTION IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY. JACKIE CARROLL CASE NUMBER: …

Read full article on original website
Related
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMIE D MAYS, Deceased. File No. 22-92-PR Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …
The administration of the estate of JIMMIE D MAYS, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 397, Bonifay FL 32425-0397. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
washingtoncounty.news
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints David Corbin to Washington County Board of County Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners Friday afternoon. Corbin is filling the District 5 seat following the passing of Commissioner Steve Joyner on July 31. Corbin is a Chipley resident and owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. He...
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
RELATED PEOPLE
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 25, 2022
James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
WEAR
UPDATE: Man wanted for breaking into Walton County woman's home arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The man wanted out of Walton County for breaking into a woman's home overnight has been arrested, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Mark Thompson, 32, was tracked and arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday afternoon. Thompson ran from law enforcement Wednesday morning after a woman...
crestviewbulletin.com
Crestview man arrested for obscene communication again; Texted ‘I ain’t dumb’ before arrest by undercover police
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Two men found guilty of attempted murder in after-party shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men who allegedly attempted to kill three people were convicted by a Bay County jury on Friday. According to authorities the incident started with an argument between one of the victims, who was a passenger in a truck, and one of the suspects who was in a Jeep.
niceville.com
Two arrested following alleged scrap in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla.— Two men have been arrested following a report of a fight that left multiple people injured in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), in the early morning hours of August 21, the...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
Comments / 0