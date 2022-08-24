W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDY MORRIS File No. 22-84CP Division Probate Deceased. NOTICE TO …

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David A. Corbin to Washington County, Florida Board of County Commissioners on Friday, August 26, 2022
Today, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David A. Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, filling the term vacated by the late Steve Joyner. Corbin, of Chipley, is the owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. and he is a...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMIE D MAYS, Deceased. File No. 22-92-PR Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …
The administration of the estate of JIMMIE D MAYS, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 397, Bonifay FL 32425-0397. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
4 allegedly trafficked over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say
Four men were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location.
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 25, 2022
James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County primary election results
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
