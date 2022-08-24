HOLMES COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-08 HCBOCC WORKERS' COMPENSATION, PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COVERAGES NOTICE TO BIDDERS Holmes County, a …

Step One Automotive Group is building a new Center of Excellence facility located inside the Fort Walton Beach Commerce & Technology Park at 97 Hill Avenue. The Center of Excellence will be a used car reconditioning center, where Step One’s used cars will first get oil changes, brake work, etc. The cars will then go through the onsite, state-of-the-art, bright white detail facility. The cars will then be photographed in their new 360-degree photo booth that takes high-resolution photos of the inside and the outside of the car.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO