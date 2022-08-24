W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE: Washington County FL Board of Commissioners is proposing to build a 270foot Guyed Public Safety Tower. The site location is 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington …

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
fosterfollynews.net
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David A. Corbin to Washington County, Florida Board of County Commissioners on Friday, August 26, 2022
Today, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David A. Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, filling the term vacated by the late Steve Joyner. Corbin, of Chipley, is the owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. and he is a...
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
waltonoutdoors.com
Explore native landscaping with Sandhills Native Nursery
Native plant gardening is growing in popularity across the nation. Using little resources and being low maintenance, native plant landscaping is a great choice for many folks. Up in Fountain, just north of Panama City Sam Mello has created a native plant nursery that offers variety of choices for the native gardener. More than ½ an acre of plants along a sandhill trail, the nursery invites the shopper to explore the many options available for the native plant enthusiast.
wdhn.com
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6
UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday. Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top. Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal […]
Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?
Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
