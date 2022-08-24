ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bay Area Forecast: Much Cooler Changes Ahead

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has the latest on the cooler changes coming to the Bay Area in your Microclimate Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
railfan.com

SP 4-6-2 Arrives at Niles Canyon Railway

SUNOL, Calif. — Southern Pacific 4-6-2 2479 arrived at its new home, the Niles Canyon Railway, this week where it will eventually be restored to service. In 2021, California Trolley & Railroad Corporation announced that it had forged a deal to move the steam locomotive and a roundhouse — brick by brick — from Santa Clara County to Niles Canyon Railway, which is owned and operated by the Pacific Locomotive Association. Upon arrival, ownership of the locomotive was to be transferred to Niles Canyon. The California Trolley & Railroad Corporation has been restoring SP 2479 since 1989 and it is now 80 percent complete.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Moorpark Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Stolen U-Haul truck found in Piedmont

A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Piedmont on Aug. 15 and among the items found were two City of Oakland parking meters. The Ford E-450 truck was first detected by the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 14. The next day, Piedmont Police Officer Jasdeep Singh spotted the truck parked on Walker Avenue. The truck had been stolen in Berkeley.
PIEDMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy