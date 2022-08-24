Read full article on original website
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
First Alert Weather Thursday Night Forecast
A cool-down is on the way across the Bay Area. Chief meteorologist Paul Heggen has the weekend forecast. (8-25-22)
Man rescued after falling 100 ft. during walk in San Mateo County
A man is recovering after a walk gone wrong in San Mateo County. CALFIRE was called to rescue a man that had fallen nearly 100 feet down a cliff in Moss Beach. According to the rescue team, the ground crumbled beneath the man, resulting in the fall. Luckily, a woman...
Bay Area Forecast: Much Cooler Changes Ahead
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has the latest on the cooler changes coming to the Bay Area in your Microclimate Forecast.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
SP 4-6-2 Arrives at Niles Canyon Railway
SUNOL, Calif. — Southern Pacific 4-6-2 2479 arrived at its new home, the Niles Canyon Railway, this week where it will eventually be restored to service. In 2021, California Trolley & Railroad Corporation announced that it had forged a deal to move the steam locomotive and a roundhouse — brick by brick — from Santa Clara County to Niles Canyon Railway, which is owned and operated by the Pacific Locomotive Association. Upon arrival, ownership of the locomotive was to be transferred to Niles Canyon. The California Trolley & Railroad Corporation has been restoring SP 2479 since 1989 and it is now 80 percent complete.
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
Motorcyclist killed in crash along Moorpark Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
The Blotter | Stolen U-Haul truck found in Piedmont
A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Piedmont on Aug. 15 and among the items found were two City of Oakland parking meters. The Ford E-450 truck was first detected by the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 14. The next day, Piedmont Police Officer Jasdeep Singh spotted the truck parked on Walker Avenue. The truck had been stolen in Berkeley.
Triathlete Seriously Injured After Flying Off Bike Thanks to Bump on SF Road
A man in San Francisco is recovering after hitting a bump in the road that caused some serious injuries. He was on a bike on Clay Street and neighbors say he’s not the only one who’s suffered that fate because of construction work. Ralph Bower is an experienced...
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
