SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO