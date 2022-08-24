ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lonelyplanet.com

The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC

An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
CBS New York

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
nycbbq.com

NYCWFF Brings Back Huge BBQ and Burger Events This Fall

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), one of the city’s largest annual culinary events, will return to the city on Oct. 13-16 with tons of tastings. Once again, burger and barbecue fans will especially want to keep their eyes on two of its largest sessions — the Blue Moon Burger Bash on Thursday, October 13, and the Backyard BBQ on Sunday, October 16.
foodgressing.com

Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022

New York City is the dining capital of the world with restaurants for every occasion. Here’s a look at the Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022 whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or any other celebratory occasionthat are well worth splurging on. Jungsik. Kicking off this list of Top...
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Stay for a night at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel New York, located on East 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row. Experience five-star, New York hotel living just steps away from Central Park and Madison Avenue shopping. Come and unwind in some of the largest suites in Manhattan and experience luxury high above Manhattan’s exhilarating whirlwind.
Robb Report

This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe

New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
executivetraveller.com

Indulge yourself at New York City’s best bakeries

The frenzy of baking that saw flour and butter flying around home kitchens during the pandemic is now a memory for most New Yorkers. But for some intrepid locals, a pastry-making hobby and short-term Instagram business has turned into something more long-lasting: a batch of new brick-and-mortar bake shops around the city.
Eater

NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining

The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Queens Post

If De Niro’s Astoria Project Truly Prioritized Workforce Diversification and Advancement, It’d Be Built Union

Brian Sampson has it all wrong. Yes, construction work is a pathway to the middle class. However, that is only true because of the collective power of union labor. Union labor created the prevailing wage. Union labor created healthcare and pension benefits for construction workers. Union labor advocates for safety legislation, wage, and benefit theft legislation. Union labor enforces these laws. Union labor monitors the unscrupulous conduct of some employers in the industry and help our public agencies enforce wage and hour laws, anti-discrimination laws, anti-harassment laws and many others that make it possible for construction workers to earn and keep a middle-class lifestyle.
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
