FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
nycbbq.com
NYCWFF Brings Back Huge BBQ and Burger Events This Fall
The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), one of the city’s largest annual culinary events, will return to the city on Oct. 13-16 with tons of tastings. Once again, burger and barbecue fans will especially want to keep their eyes on two of its largest sessions — the Blue Moon Burger Bash on Thursday, October 13, and the Backyard BBQ on Sunday, October 16.
foodgressing.com
Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022
New York City is the dining capital of the world with restaurants for every occasion. Here’s a look at the Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022 whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or any other celebratory occasionthat are well worth splurging on. Jungsik. Kicking off this list of Top...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Stay for a night at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel New York, located on East 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row. Experience five-star, New York hotel living just steps away from Central Park and Madison Avenue shopping. Come and unwind in some of the largest suites in Manhattan and experience luxury high above Manhattan’s exhilarating whirlwind.
This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe
New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
executivetraveller.com
Indulge yourself at New York City’s best bakeries
The frenzy of baking that saw flour and butter flying around home kitchens during the pandemic is now a memory for most New Yorkers. But for some intrepid locals, a pastry-making hobby and short-term Instagram business has turned into something more long-lasting: a batch of new brick-and-mortar bake shops around the city.
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Eater
Shunned NYC Restaurateur Ken Friedman Quietly Worked to Bring LA Hotspot Horses to Life
Ken Friedman, the restaurateur behind a string of smash-hit restaurants that closed in the wake of widely reported #MeToo allegations, was a quietly influential participant in the creation and early days of Horses, one of the hottest restaurants to hit Los Angeles in years. Friedman helped to secure the initial...
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
‘Broadway in the Boros’ makes its way to Staten Island on Oct. 14
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment announced the return of its popular ‘Broadway in the Boros’ series, which features live performances throughout the outer-boroughs by cast members and musicians of current Broadway musicals. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
If De Niro’s Astoria Project Truly Prioritized Workforce Diversification and Advancement, It’d Be Built Union
Brian Sampson has it all wrong. Yes, construction work is a pathway to the middle class. However, that is only true because of the collective power of union labor. Union labor created the prevailing wage. Union labor created healthcare and pension benefits for construction workers. Union labor advocates for safety legislation, wage, and benefit theft legislation. Union labor enforces these laws. Union labor monitors the unscrupulous conduct of some employers in the industry and help our public agencies enforce wage and hour laws, anti-discrimination laws, anti-harassment laws and many others that make it possible for construction workers to earn and keep a middle-class lifestyle.
NBC New York
Staten Island Residents Complain About Loud ‘Boom' Parties — Coming from New Jersey
Staten Island residents are fed up with blaring music and window-rattling bass that is coming from late-night parties — but the noise isn't coming from their neighborhood, or even the island. The music comes from so-called "boom" parties which are being held across the Arthur Kill, the narrow strip...
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?
Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
msn.com
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying.
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying. I took a Greyhound bus from NYC to Montréal four times this spring and summer to avoid airport chaos. On my most recent...
