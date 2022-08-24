Read full article on original website
shorebeat.com
Authorities: Three Shot, One Dead, in Toms River Overnight
An overnight shooting left three people shot – one of whom later died – in Toms River, authorities said Saturday. According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, officers were dispatched at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday to the area of 1723 Hooper Avenue for a report of gunshots fired. It was not divulged under what circumstances authorities were notified.
shorebeat.com
Silver Beach Road to Get Long-Awaited Stop Signs
Silver Beach Road, in Toms River’s north beach portion of the island, will receive two stop signs that have long been requested by residents. The Toms River Township council this week included the stop signs in a revision to the township’s traffic ordinance that was introduced this week, along with a speed limit reduction on a busy mainland road.
shorebeat.com
Beach Renourishment Crews to Use Seaside Heights ‘Base,’ Plan Around Summer Tourism
The forthcoming federal beach renourishment project project, which will shore up beaches that were replenished in the years following Superstorm Sandy and re-engineer spots most prone to erosion, will utilize Seaside Heights as a base of operations. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured permission from the borough to use...
shorebeat.com
Brick Introduces Ordinance to Curtail ‘Light Trespass’ Between Properties
With the proliferation of LED outdoor lighting systems that are both affordable and effective, disputes have broken out in cases where residents have experienced, in some cases, direct spotlights shining into their properties from their neighbors’ yards. Some of the cases have resulted in neighbors’ refusal to redirect the lights, forcing residents to bring their concerns to the police department and town hall. This week, the township council took action by introducing an ordinance that is aimed at curtailing light trespass – and ultimately keeping the peace with common rules for homeowners.
shorebeat.com
Brick to Host Early Childhood Program Open House Friday Morning
Brick Township will host an Early Child Program Open House event Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. “If you are someone you know has a young child and might be interested in these programs, stop by and meet our Early Childhood Program instructors and learn all about the programs,” an announcement said.
shorebeat.com
Hazy Friday on the Bay, Variable Weather Weekend Ahead (w/ Sunset Video)
After some isolated thunderstorms in Ocean County Friday (different parts of the same towns had different weather… whoa!), the sunset was that of a very typical August night during the “dog days” of summer. It was hazy and sticky, but we managed to find some beauty after all. The video above is a 90-second (ish) review.
