With the proliferation of LED outdoor lighting systems that are both affordable and effective, disputes have broken out in cases where residents have experienced, in some cases, direct spotlights shining into their properties from their neighbors’ yards. Some of the cases have resulted in neighbors’ refusal to redirect the lights, forcing residents to bring their concerns to the police department and town hall. This week, the township council took action by introducing an ordinance that is aimed at curtailing light trespass – and ultimately keeping the peace with common rules for homeowners.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO