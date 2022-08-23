CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO