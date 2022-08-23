Read full article on original website
Gaffney, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Union County High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
crbjbizwire.com
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
qcitymetro.com
CMS teachers, principals and staff to get pay raises
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teachers, principals and staff members will receive pay raises just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, Board members unanimously approved the $1.8 billion operating budget that will see the average CMS teacher get a 4.2% pay raise. Principals and assistant principals will see a 4% pay raise, retroactive to July 1. (Last year’s operating budget was $1.7 billion.)
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day –
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County celebrating the construction that is underway with home blessings for the Faith Build and Beloved Community builds with the Douglas Sisters and their families. The houses are being built on Pinckney Street in York. Don’t miss out...
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Trains Blocking Intersections, Honoring Hometown Heroes, Clover Seeking Vendors for New Event
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It can be quite frustrating watching a train roll to a stop – blocking a road you need and in Chester County it’s not only a common occurrence. it’s also turning into a dangerous situation according to leaders. The excitement...
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M
CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
WCNC
3 exercises to strengthen your lower back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot. As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson. “Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Gov. Cooper speaks out on Centene’s move to abandon Charlotte hub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper stood on a stage at the Centene Corp. construction site in University City where the health-care company had committed to invest $1 billion and add at least 3,200 jobs in the years ahead. Last week — a little more than...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte
HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
cn2.com
Local Cuber Takes Rubik’s Cube Challenge to New Heights
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He is taking the Rubik’s Cube, a 3-D combination puzzle that was originally called the Magic Cube, to a whole new level. Gold Hill Middle School student Ethan Cates is not just solving Rubik’s Cubes with super speed he can do it in unique places such as underwater, on a pogo stick, and even snow boarding.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Six at Morton & Gettys included in new editions of “Best Lawyers in America”
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Six attorneys at Morton & Gettys are included in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” All have been recognized for multiple years in the national peer-reviewed guides. Estate planning and probate law specialist Joe Raad is marking ten years of honors, while John Gettys and Joshua Vann have been included for five consecutive editions.
