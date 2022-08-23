ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe

University of South Carolina fans will soon have a new go-to game bar in Charlotte to cheer on the Gamecocks. Owner James Korpela tells Axios he hopes to open The Horseshoe by September 3, the first game of the season against Georgia State. Why it matters: Charlotte is full of University of South Carolina fans […] The post Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
SPARTANBURG, SC
CMS teachers, principals and staff to get pay raises

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teachers, principals and staff members will receive pay raises just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, Board members unanimously approved the $1.8 billion operating budget that will see the average CMS teacher get a 4.2% pay raise. Principals and assistant principals will see a 4% pay raise, retroactive to July 1. (Last year’s operating budget was $1.7 billion.)
CHARLOTTE, NC
CN2 Picture of the Day –

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County celebrating the construction that is underway with home blessings for the Faith Build and Beloved Community builds with the Douglas Sisters and their families. The houses are being built on Pinckney Street in York. Don’t miss out...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M

CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
3 exercises to strengthen your lower back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot. As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson. “Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Colleges
Education
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year

According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center

Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Local Cuber Takes Rubik’s Cube Challenge to New Heights

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He is taking the Rubik’s Cube, a 3-D combination puzzle that was originally called the Magic Cube, to a whole new level. Gold Hill Middle School student Ethan Cates is not just solving Rubik’s Cubes with super speed he can do it in unique places such as underwater, on a pogo stick, and even snow boarding.
TEGA CAY, SC
Six at Morton & Gettys included in new editions of “Best Lawyers in America”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Six attorneys at Morton & Gettys are included in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” All have been recognized for multiple years in the national peer-reviewed guides. Estate planning and probate law specialist Joe Raad is marking ten years of honors, while John Gettys and Joshua Vann have been included for five consecutive editions.

