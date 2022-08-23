MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban alderman was in jail Friday night, accused of domestic battery.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Markham City Ald. Rondal Jones turned himself in to police by walking right through the doors of the Markham Police Department. On Friday night, he remained locked up – accused of getting into a nasty fight with his wife and a minor at their home.Markham police were called to Jones' home this week. CBS 2 got a hold of a police report, which shows officers responded for "domestic battery."Police records reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jones got into...

MARKHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO