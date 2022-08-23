Read full article on original website
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Arraigned on Murder Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her home in La Porte made his initial court appearance today. John McCaw, 62, is charged with murder. McCaw allegedly delivered a single gunshot wound to the head of 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth on August 18. During today's...
WNDU
Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the deaths of a city couple discovered this afternoon. Officials say police were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
CBS News
WNDU
Two people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Markham alderman arrested, accused of domestic battery involving wife, minor
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban alderman was in jail Friday night, accused of domestic battery.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Markham City Ald. Rondal Jones turned himself in to police by walking right through the doors of the Markham Police Department. On Friday night, he remained locked up – accused of getting into a nasty fight with his wife and a minor at their home.Markham police were called to Jones' home this week. CBS 2 got a hold of a police report, which shows officers responded for "domestic battery."Police records reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jones got into...
abc57.com
Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
