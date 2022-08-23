Read full article on original website
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
SANTA FE- New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to a news release from her office. Governor Lujan Grisham issued the following statement through her office Thursday:. "I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice...
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. (CHEERING) MARTINEZ: The laws...
New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
New Mexico won't deny law licenses over immigration status
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will no longer deny licenses to practice law solely because of an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status, including some aspiring law students who arrived in the U.S. as children and don’t have a clear path to citizenship. The rule change from the New Mexico Supreme Court was announced Monday and is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1. Several states already have provisions that disregard residency or immigration status in licensing decisions or law exams. The rulemaking drew criticism from the state Republican Party. New Mexico previously required citizenship, permanent resident status or work authorization for a law license.
