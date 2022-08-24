Read full article on original website
Related
Nate Berkus Introduced An Interesting Way He Keeps His Home Fresh
Nate Berkus is an expert on all things interior design. Here's the unique way he keeps his home fresh -- and it won't cost you a single penny.
A bride put a modern spin on 2 vintage wedding dresses that she thrifted for $150
Lily Swindell found both her reception and ceremony wedding dress from thrift stores. A seamstress modernized the vintage gowns.
Marble floors and a sensational pool: Inside the luxury Lisbon hotel fit for aristocracy... reborn from an abandoned palace
One November morning in 1755, Lisbon was seized by a violent earthquake. The tremors spurred a tsunami, which engulfed the city's harbour and downtown area, and for six days after the tragedy, fires burned across the Portuguese capital. One of the casualties of this domino effect of disasters was the...
Kendell Marvel & Chris Stapleton Team Up For Old Pro Anthem, “Don’t Tell Me How To Drink”
I’m fully convinced that your liver recharges once you hit your 40s to 50s, and can once again drink everybody else under the table, including that young buck in the corner of the bar that downs seven straight Busch Lights and thinks he’s something. I’ve seen it with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
architecturaldigest.com
This 820-Square-Foot NYC Apartment Got a Colorful and Functional Upgrade
When Nick and Molly bought their co-op on New York’s Lower East Side in 2016, they knew it needed a renovation—especially the galley kitchen. But the couple, who had lived together in three different rentals before this purchase, decided to live with what they had while they saved up for the project. “We had Google Slides decks with a checklist for each room of must-haves and nice-to-haves,” Nick says. “We had a Pinterest board for each room to show the aesthetic.” Armed with ideas about how they wanted to live in the space, Molly started researching interior designers. In February 2020, they connected with Ahmad AbouZanat, the founder of Project AZ.
ETOnline.com
Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More
While we're still sweating it out in the late summer heat, it can be difficult to remember that fall is less than a month away. The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is almost here, making it a great time to start updating your home for the new season. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.
Vogue
Henrietta Rix Designed Her Own Dress And Hand-Painted The Menus For Her English Countryside Wedding
Henrietta Rix developed a crush on Ronan Keenan when she was 16 years old. He was the close friend of Henrietta’s four older brothers; their first kiss occurred at the hometown bar. Over the years, they lost touch. They went to university, made moves in London, and started their...
Cindy Crawford’s Former Mediterranean-Style Malibu Villa Sells
The former Malibu home of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber that hit the market at a staggering $99.5 million in March has found a buyer, according to Mansion Global. The price of the sprawling Mediterranean-style villa dropped to $89.75 million before going into contract at an undisclosed final price. The sellers, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek and her husband, investor Adam Weiss, bought the property from Crawford and Gerber in 2018 for $45 million—a drop in the bucket compared to their hefty profits from the sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fashionweekdaily.com
Catching Up With The Culpos! Everything You’ve Ever Wondered About Their Dynamic, Their Projects, Their Style, Plus! Their Upcoming Reality TV Show…
Life is a balancing act, particularly for modern-day multihyphenates. So when you throw two sisters into the mix, it can make for some interesting moments. Enter: Olivia Culpo, her older sister, Aurora, and baby of the family, Sophia. While each has her own interests and thriving career, they come together on projects like their popular fashion line, Culpos x INC with Macy’s. With a new reality TV show focused on their solo and collaborative endeavors, the trio is getting ready to connect with audiences on a deeper level. We hopped on Zoom and found them sitting around the kitchen table in Rhode Island, where it all began.
Hypebae
Digital Fashion Gets Physical with ZERO10 and Crosby Studios' New Pop-Up Store
AR fashion platform ZERO10 has teamed up with Crosby Studios to launch a digital-only clothing pop-up with an IRL twist. Located in New York City, the immersive retail concept seeks to expand the ever-evolving digital fashion ecosystem by making it accessible through a first-of-its-kind shopping experience. With the interior design...
Whitney Port Makes Interior Design Easy for You With Her Affordable Office Decor Picks
We interviewed Whitney Port because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Whitney is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. All of the products featured are from Whitney's curated collection with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Affordable Shein Accessories That Make Any Outfit Look Expensive — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. Looking for an easy way to make any outfit look expensive without breaking the bank? Look no further than Shein’s collection of colorful jewelry, which OK!’s E-Commerce Editor...
yankodesign.com
Watch bracelet concept is a minimalist accessory for a fashionable evening
Ever since I started using a smartwatch, actual watches and sometimes even bracelets aren’t such a priority for me anymore. But every once in a while, I do like taking this gadget off and wear more decorative stuff. I like accessories that are pretty unique or conversation starters so I like looking for indie designers that have these kinds of creations. I’m not much of a watch connoisseur so I also just go for cheap ones that have a unique design as well.
John Lewis shares its pick of the five Christmas decorating styles set to take over this festive season - from garish 'nightlife' colours to the wholesome 'community garden'
Summer's nearly over and while the sunny afternoons will be missed, it also means that the countdown to Christmas is finally on. And if you're one of the festive enthusiasts who are counting the days to the big night, John Lewis has revealed which trends to look forward to when it comes to decorating.
veranda.com
The Art Collection in This Masterfully Composed Park Avenue Apartment Rivals Any Gallery
Life in New York City sometimes feels like a never-ending scavenger hunt, where everything from the latest restaurant to a brilliant new friend is a great discovery and days are infused with a sense of both urgency and play. Celebrity real estate broker Michael Lorber thrives on this exuberant intensity. “He’s one of the most man-about-town people I know,” says interior designer Nick Olsen. “He’s out to dinner nearly every night, and seems to know everybody on the street.”
In Style
Gucci Recreated Iconic Scenes from Classic Films for Its "Exquisite" Campaign
Fashion and film are often intertwined, with one always heavily influencing the other. And one fashion house is already very familiar with dipping its double G-clad toe into the world of cinema (à la House of Gucci). Now, Gucci is channeling some of the most iconic films from the mind of renown cinematographer Stanley Kubrick in its latest campaign, titled "Exquisite," by recreating recognizable scenes from his cult classics. Kubrick was most known for his genre-bending portfolio of work, which included everything from horror (The Shining) to comedy and period dramas (Barry Lyndon).
Elle
EYNTK About J-Lo's Three Custom Wedding Gowns
It's not like JLo and Ben Affleck to do things by halves, so following their uncharacteristically low-key and intimate Las Vegas nuptials earlier this summer, the couple took things up a few notches over the weekend with a blow-out, three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. While...
Comments / 0