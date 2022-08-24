Read full article on original website
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes student loan forgiveness plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Orlando to announce a temporary rebate program for SunPass holders. During his visit, Thursday, he expressed his opposition to the student loan forgiveness plan. President Joe Biden announced detailed plans to provide student loan debt cancellation for millions of Americans. DeSantis called the policy “divisive”...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
In 1947, Florida shut down a popular drag club. The state has resurrected that case to do it again.
In March of 1947, a Florida court ordered the Ha Ha Club — a nightclub famous for its “female impersonators,” as they were called at the time — to close after declaring it a public nuisance. The order came just a month after Frank Tuppen, a...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Ron DeSantis Touted the Arrest of 20 People for Illegally Voting. Some Say They Were Told They Were Eligible.
Last Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference announcing the arrest of 20 people for illegally voting, many of them for voting despite having a felony record for murder or sex offenses. "They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored, and...
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates
(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
