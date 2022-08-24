Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough strikes early, stymies Blue Devils
CORNELIUS – Tad Hudson was responsible for three touchdowns, and the Hough defense clamped down on a dangerous running attack to guide the Huskies to a 34-6 win over Mooresville Friday night. Hough (1-1) got off to a fast start in the non-conference showdown via a long kickoff return...
Chester, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Mill High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
No. 6 Grimsley rallies past No. 17 Reagan, 40-34
Greensboro, N.C. — The No. 6 Grimsley Whirlies stayed perfect on the year with a tight 40-34 win over Triad-area rival No. 17 Reagan at home on Friday night. The Raiders started the game off on the right foot as Tsion Saunders took the ball in on the ground from 48 yards out to put the visitors ahead 7-0.
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
High Point Andrews head coach on facing Central in Game of the Week
"You got kids playing against their cousins, relatives. It's a big-time rivalry," said High Point Andrews Head Coach Mitchell Jenkins on facing Central on Friday.
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M
CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Best Brunch in Winston-Salem, NC — 20 Top Places!
Brunch has always been special in Winston-Salem. With its eclectic eateries, this place promises a fantastic food adventure for every epicure. Not only traditional but also inventive eats are available to elevate your dining experience. Are you excited to eat but not sure where to start exploring?. Here’s a rundown...
Winter is Coming to Charlotte and The Farmers Almanac Says Snow is Too
Winter is coming to Charlotte and the Farmers Alamanac says snow is coming too. The summer heat will be around for a while…But that will eventually go away. As November rolls around, the days will be shorter and the weather will turn colder. According to the Farmers Almanac the...
