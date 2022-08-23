(New Buffalo, MI) - The failed recall attempt in New Buffalo has been formally challenged, but whether the outcome changes remains to be seen. Eleven signed and notarized affidavits were filed Monday with the Berrien County Clerk’s Office. The affidavits are from people whose signatures were ruled invalid, a decision leaving recall petitioners six signatures short of the 212 valid signatures required to trigger a recall vote in November.

