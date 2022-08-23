Read full article on original website
Robert "Bob" M. Fleisher
Robert "Bob" M. Fleisher, 85, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Bovard, PA, on September 21, 1936 to William Luther and Blanche Ella (Wentzel) Fleisher. On November 24, 1962 in La Porte, IN, he married...
Body of Man Discovered in Yard
(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
Priest the Victim of Hit and Run Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A retired priest was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision in St. Joseph County this week. Father Jan Klimczyk of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on Indiana 2 when hit by a vehicle. The 67-year-old Klimczyk was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver was gone before police showed up, authorities said.
New Crop of Police Officers Sworn In
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Police Department has eight new police officers. During a Monday swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Dion Campbell announced that many officers at one time would bolster what's been a short-staffed department the past few years. “This is a day that we are marking with...
Appeal of Failed Recall Effort Submitted
(New Buffalo, MI) - The failed recall attempt in New Buffalo has been formally challenged, but whether the outcome changes remains to be seen. Eleven signed and notarized affidavits were filed Monday with the Berrien County Clerk’s Office. The affidavits are from people whose signatures were ruled invalid, a decision leaving recall petitioners six signatures short of the 212 valid signatures required to trigger a recall vote in November.
Truck Stop Construction Closer to Reality
(La Porte County, IN) - Work has started on running water and sewer lines underneath Interstate 94 to the site of a proposed truck stop outside Michigan City. The lines will serve a Love’s truck stop and convenience store planned just south of the U.S 421 interchange. Matt Reardon...
Door Opens for Hotel Construction
(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
Arrest in Hit and Run Fatality of Priest
(South Bend, IN) - A South Bend man, Shad Jeffrey, has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run collision that killed a local retired priest riding a bicycle. Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest-in-residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in the Monday night collision about a mile from the church.
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
Charges in Theft of Construction Machinery
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stolen piece of heavy machinery in La Porte. Hunter Ferguson, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with theft. According to police, a skid steer and trailer were taken in May from the Whispering Meadows subdivision, where...
Zoo Temporarily Closing for Upkeep
(Michigan City, IN) - Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City will be temporarily closed next month for maintenance and repairs. The zoo at the lakefront is scheduled for closure from September 19-23. According to park department officials, the reason is to make minor repairs and maintenance in the zoo’s Jungle...
OWI Charge Filed Against Moped Driver
(La Porte County, IN) - Driving a moped doesn’t mean you can’t be arrested for drunk driving. Jon Miller, 58, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a Kingsford Heights Police Officer spotted a moped run a stop sign about 4 p.m. last week in the area of U.S 35 and 500 South.
