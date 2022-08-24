Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer’s Last Blast Fundraiser This Friday and Saturday
SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATTRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6 PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. FREE ADMISSION AND ALL AGES ARE WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS! ADMISSION IS FREE THANKS TO THESE GREAT SPONSORS. FREE ADMISSION...
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Is It Too Early To Start Thinking About Winter Sports?
Now that school is back in session and football season is starting, it won't be long before the leaves start changing and the first snowfall happens. Winter doesn't need to be dreary. It's a great time to enjoy popular seasonal outdoor activities: snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, skating, cross-country or downhill skiing, and snowboarding.
Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card: Just $50!
Play 4 area courses for just 50 bucks while the weather is still good!. The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card goes on sale Monday, August 29 Get 18 holes of golf with cart, at each of these four area courses:. Hart Ridge Golf Course. Wolf Hollow Golf Course. JUST...
Forget Me Not, Though I May Forget You: Walk To End Alzheimers
Alzheimer’s. A miserable disease for all involved. Unfortunately, I can say I have, and have had, family members that suffer/ed with this form of dementia, as well as other forms, on both sides of my family. It is a strange and sickening feeling to watch someone gradually forget you and most things, while they also slowly lose themselves. I can not imagine the toll it takes on a spouse, although I did witness it. It is a sad and numbing disease, but there is always hope; and you can be a part of providing it.
Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm
Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes
In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
National Mississippi River Museum Hosts “John Deere Weekend”
"John Deere Weekend" is coming to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium with the intent of providing a lot of fun, hands-on activities for kids and their parents. All John Deere employees and their immediate families get $5 off each admission ticket with proof of employment. The event, which...
Pete’s Thai Kitchen is Dubuque’s Authentic Thai Food Hot Spot
On Dubuque's Northend, you'll find a burgeoning restaurant and food scene sprouted up along or near the new Bee Branch watershed. I try to make a regular visit for the Tri-State's most authentic Thai food at Pete's Thai Kitchen, located at 609 E 22ND ST. DUBUQUE, IA, just a short block from the Bee Branch.
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Best Bet: Larry Fleet’s Soulful Country in DBQ this Friday Night
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
