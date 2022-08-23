Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner royalty donates to Lutheran school supply drive
The Shiner Chamber Royalty began their Sunday with an early morning delivery to the Lutheran church for their school supply drive. A big thanks to all the donors for making this a success. Thank you also to Spoetzl Brewery for allowing the girls to come out and enjoy their Kids day and collect more donations. A big thank you to Pastor Chris for giving the girls a special blessing and gift for their backpacks.
lavacacountytoday.com
Are you ready to Adopt-A-Highway?
Several miles of highway in Lavaca County are available for adoption right now. Individuals, families, youth organizations, businesses (large and small), civic and non-profit organizations, religious groups, fraternities, sororities, schools across Texas, can dedicate their time to actively make a difference and keep Texas beautiful. If you’re interested in Adopting-A-Highway...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner public schools earn A rating from the state
Board to meet Monday, Aug. 29, to finalize budget, tax rate for 2022-23 school year. Shiner public schools landed one more thing to brag about when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its official school ratings on Monday. That’s because Shiner earned a score of 96 when those ratings were released on Aug. 15. Superintendent Alex Remschel notified the school board of that fact during the public comments portion of Monday’s monthly meeting, noting that some of the largest…
lavacacountytoday.com
Rotary helps Shiner Animal Services stay cool
A huge thank you to Rotary Club of Shiner No. 6347 for the $1,000 donation they made to Shiner Animal Services. This donation will be used to put in a new air conditioning/heating unit into the shelter to help keep the animals comfortable during their stay. Pictured are Alex Remschel, Police Chief Kevin Kelso, Animal Services Officer Teena Davis and Officer Greg Proske.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lavacacountytoday.com
Call it a car seat wellness clinic
Roughly a dozen locals turned out last week at Green Dickson Park to see if their child’s safety seat or booster seat was up to snuff and compliant with the current rules of the road in Texas. The event was hosted by the Shiner Police Department, in partnership with...
lavacacountytoday.com
Garden Club opts to depart its city park digs
After missed funding opportunities and apparent dragging of feet by the city by way of needed Garden Center structural repairs, Hallettsville Garden Club members came together Thursday, Aug. 18, to do something that most thought would never come to pass. Fed up we repeated project delays and what members described as an utter lack of cooperation by certain city officials when it comes to making…
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner welcomes new animal services officer
Teena Davis says she couldn’t be happier back working with the patients she knows best, which might seem an odd thing to say for someone in her line of work. After all, Davis has spent most of her time in Shiner working as a local pharmacy tech. Until last month, that is, when she hired on with the Shiner Police Department as their new animal services officer. And it’s in that respect, trading…
lavacacountytoday.com
Thursday night traffic stop ends in federal arrest
A late night traffic stop in Hallettsville Thursday ended in the arrest of a man police say was wanted on a federal warrant for illegal reentry into the United States, having been deported on five separate occasions. Hallettsville police made the stop at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lavacacountytoday.com
City lowers tax rate with 5-0 vote
Shiner city council spent little time Monday approving a tax rate decrease in the coming fiscal year, which runs, Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, of that same year. Mayor Freed Hilscher called for a voice vote rather than the usual show of hands the council typically relies on, which forces each man on the council to annunciate how he was voting that day. It was unanimously, with Mayor Hilscher the only one not voting on the no-new-revenue tax rate for the coming year.
lavacacountytoday.com
Emergency 911 calls back online after brief hiatus during lunch hour Sunday
Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels sent out emergency alert at 12:56 p.m. Sunday via the county’s CodeRED emergency alert system stating that Lavaca County 911 phones were now restored after a 44-minute shutdown countywide. The initial call came at 12:12 p.m. that day, notifying residents the service...
Comments / 0