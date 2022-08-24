ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
RadarOnline

Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
NBC News

NBC News poll finds Trump’s pull within GOP increasing after FBI search

WASHINGTON — If it’s THURSDAY… Reactions pour in to President Biden’s action to cancel some student-loan debt… Biden heads to Montgomery County, Md., for an afternoon DNC fundraiser and then a DNC rally… Cook Political Report revises down House GOP pick-up estimate from 15-30 seats to 10-20 after Dems’ NY-19 win… And Dan Goldman continues to lead NY-10 Dem primary, but NBC News still characterizes the race as too close to call.
US News and World Report

Ex-Football Star Herschel Walker's Woes Hurt Republican Chance of Taking U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican hopes of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November could hinge on former football star Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, whose campaign appears to be lagging behind other Republicans in Georgia. A sports legend, the 60-year-old Walker secured the Republican nomination...
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out After Affidavit’s Release

Former President Donald Trump blasted a federal judge, the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for the search of his Florida estate after a key document that the former president had previously called for in the “interest of TRANSPARENCY” was released. Trump criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce...
The Associated Press

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Biden said: “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. He is aiming to turn months of accomplishments into political energy as Democrats have seen their hopes rebound amid the legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
The Associated Press

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats as his lieutenant governor pick at a brief rally in South Florida, describing her as a compassionate former teacher of special needs children with the “heart” necessary to govern. “Caring, loving, empathic, compassionate — that’s what we don’t have in the governor’s office right now and that’s what you deserve to have in the governor’s office,” Crist said before introducing Hernandez-Mats to the crowd. The selection of Hernandez-Mats ensures a campaign focus on education, an arena where DeSantis has had success in animating his conservative base through his hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic and policies limiting classroom discussions of race and LGBTQ issues.
