Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News
Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion guidance
A federal judge in Texas in a Tuesday night ruling blocked guidance issued by the Biden administration that requires doctors to provide abortions in emergency medical situations even if doing so would run afoul of state law. In a 67-page ruling, U.S. District Judge James Hendrix halted emergency abortion guidance...
Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Subpoenaed by Georgia Grand Jury Investigating 2020 Election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood said he had been subpoenaed to appear before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. "The devil is after me today!!!" Wood said in a statement shared on...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Analysis-Question of Who Might Succeed Pope Francis to Loom Over Cardinals' Gathering
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world gather for events at the Vatican starting this weekend that could amount to a dress rehearsal for an eventual conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis after he dies or resigns. On Saturday Francis will induct 20 prelates...
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
NBC News poll finds Trump’s pull within GOP increasing after FBI search
WASHINGTON — If it’s THURSDAY… Reactions pour in to President Biden’s action to cancel some student-loan debt… Biden heads to Montgomery County, Md., for an afternoon DNC fundraiser and then a DNC rally… Cook Political Report revises down House GOP pick-up estimate from 15-30 seats to 10-20 after Dems’ NY-19 win… And Dan Goldman continues to lead NY-10 Dem primary, but NBC News still characterizes the race as too close to call.
Ex-Football Star Herschel Walker's Woes Hurt Republican Chance of Taking U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican hopes of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November could hinge on former football star Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, whose campaign appears to be lagging behind other Republicans in Georgia. A sports legend, the 60-year-old Walker secured the Republican nomination...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
Trump Lashes Out After Affidavit’s Release
Former President Donald Trump blasted a federal judge, the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for the search of his Florida estate after a key document that the former president had previously called for in the “interest of TRANSPARENCY” was released. Trump criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Biden said: “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. He is aiming to turn months of accomplishments into political energy as Democrats have seen their hopes rebound amid the legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats as his lieutenant governor pick at a brief rally in South Florida, describing her as a compassionate former teacher of special needs children with the “heart” necessary to govern. “Caring, loving, empathic, compassionate — that’s what we don’t have in the governor’s office right now and that’s what you deserve to have in the governor’s office,” Crist said before introducing Hernandez-Mats to the crowd. The selection of Hernandez-Mats ensures a campaign focus on education, an arena where DeSantis has had success in animating his conservative base through his hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic and policies limiting classroom discussions of race and LGBTQ issues.
Justice Department to File Redacted Trump Search Warrant Affidavit as Judge Weighs Release
The Justice Department faces a Thursday deadline to submit a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to a federal judge, who is expected to weigh its release to the public. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in a surprise decision last week signaled that he is willing to release...
