Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) published a strong set of Q2 FY’23 results and raised its guidance for the full year, as demand for cloud data warehousing solutions soared despite mounting economic headwinds and mixed earnings reports from many other SaaS players. Snowflake’s revenue handily beat estimates, rising 83% year-over-year to $497 million, while adjusted operating margins came in at 4%, compared to the company’s forecast of -2%. The company also generated free cash flows, with cash flow margins standing at about 12%. Snowflake’s key metrics also remained strong across the board, with net revenue retention standing at 171%, indicating that the company is able to expand business with its existing customers. Snowflake’s remaining performance obligations, which is an estimate of future business, stood at $2.7 billion, up 78% versus last year. Snowflake also continues to expand its customer base, with total customers rising from 4,990 in Q2 FY’22 to about 6,800 in Q2 FY’23. Snowflake raised its revenue guidance marginally, projecting product revenue of between $1.90 billion and $1.915 billion, up between 67% and 68% year-over-year.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO