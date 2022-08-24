ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases...
IDAHO STATE
Dam breaching not feasible at this time, Inslee and Murray announce

The energy and transportation infrastructure does not yet exist to allow breaching of the lower Snake River dams, according to a monthslong investigation by Washington state's two senior politicians. While saying restoration of the Snake River to its free-flowing state is the strongest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Today: Natalie & Shane with The Boise Bubble podcast (Video)

Shane & Natalie Plummer from The Boise Bubble podcast share about a scary mountain encounter that Shane had & gives advice. Plus, they share about their podcast. Happy Friday! Breezy conditions will develop this afternoon & continue through Saturday. (Video) 17:07. 16:32. 15:44. Sheriff Norris public statement at Town Hall...
IDAHO STATE
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
BOISE, ID
IDGOP Chairwoman Moon Responds to Biden's Lawsuit against Idaho

Boise, ID - IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement in response to the United States Department of Justice lawsuit against the State of Idaho. "Today, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Administration targeted Idaho by filing a direct legal... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
IDAHO STATE
29% of Idaho grads eligible of $20,000 student loan relief

The average Idaho college student leaves school with almost $25,000 in student loan debt according recent statistics from the 2019-2020 school year compiled by the California-based Institute for College Access and Success. According to the Aug. 24 announcement by President Joe Biden,...
IDAHO STATE
Learn More about "Raising Resilient Kids: Mental Health Matters" (Video)

Have you heard about the Raising Resilient Kids series we produced here on Idaho Public Television? This series of videos can help equip parents and caregivers to talk with young people about mental health. Brianna Woolsey, Project Director with Spark! Strategic Solution, which provides support for the Idaho Resilience Project, recently interviewed Producer Nicole Sanchez to learn more about this ...
IDAHO STATE
IDGOP Statement Regarding Jim Jones and the Idaho Attorney General Election

July 27, 2022 Boise, ID - In response to the actions of Jim Jones during yesterday's press conference, IDGOP Chairman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement: "Political newspaper pundit Jim Jones has lectured Republicans for years about the need for unity. No one in the GOP could... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
IDAHO STATE
IDGOP Statement Regarding the Wyoming Primary Election

August 17, 2022 Boise, ID - In response to yesterday's Republican Primary Election in Wyoming, IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement: "Contested primaries are a sure sign of a healthy and vibrant political party. Last night's results in Wyoming are proof that...
WYOMING STATE

