Madison County, IL

KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Madison County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
newschannel20.com

2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
HILLSBORO, IL
#Traffic Accident
wdbr.com

Woman arrested in high school burglary

A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
HILLSBORO, IL
ems1.com

Ill. ambulance flips onto roof after intersection collision

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — A Litchfield ambulance was responding to a call Wednesday with its lights and siren on when it collided with a car near an intersection, causing the ambulance to flip onto its roof and come to rest on an unoccupied parked vehicle. Both firefighter-paramedics were able to...
LITCHFIELD, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
southernillinoisnow.com

Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Minor injuries in vehicle vs school bus accident

Minor injuries were reported in a vehicle vs. school bus accident Wednesday morning in Upper Alton. At about 8:45am, a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus was reported. The traffic crash occurred on Salu Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue. The passenger vehicle apparently struck...
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
SALEM, IL
thebengilpost.com

Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL

