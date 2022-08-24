Read full article on original website
I-Team: Woman shot and killed father, brother-in-law in Lynn
A woman shot and killed her father and brother-in-law in Lynn, before killing herself according to I-Team sources. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
I-Team: Woman shot and killed 3 relatives before killing herself in Lynn
A triple murder suicide is under investigation in Lynn. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald and Ken MacLeod report.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested in connection to death of New York City cab driver
A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police. On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was...
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Second brother's body found after jump to death from ‘Jaws Bridge’
Days after police recovered the body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, officials announced that they found the body of his missing brother. Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, was reported missing on Monday. He and his brother had been part of a group of four people who jumped off Big Bridge, featured in the 1975 film “Jaws.”
60-year-old man dead after he was assaulted, robbed in Canton, police say
The man was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on Saturday when a person asked him for a cigarette. That person then assaulted the victim and robbed him, police said.
Second man dies at hospital following West Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say
Police say the man died Wednesday night. He's the second victim to die in the shooting that sent another two people to the hospital.
WATCH LIVE: Authorities looking to speak with victims of Norristown dance studio owner accused of recording women changing in business
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking to find victims of a dance studio owner accused of recording women getting changed in his illegal business at a residence in Norristown. A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in Glen Burnie; driver accused of running from scene
BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. The occupants of the vehicle involved initially ran from the scene, according to police, but later returned. The 19-year-old driver faces a slew of charges, including criminally negligent manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene.
Teen stabbed during fight at Unity park in Stockton
According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson.
Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to Napa County DUI charge; sentence includes 5 days in jail
The CHP released video of the traffic stop in which he was arrested for DUI. He was ordered to spend five days in jail and three years of probation.
