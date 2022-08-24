ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in Glen Burnie; driver accused of running from scene

BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. The occupants of the vehicle involved initially ran from the scene, according to police, but later returned. The 19-year-old driver faces a slew of charges, including criminally negligent manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

