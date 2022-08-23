ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
Motley Fool

2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%. You’re reading a...
NASDAQ

Is This Sizzling Dividend Stock a Buy?

Fears about the health of the U.S. economy have led the S&P 500 index 13% lower so far in 2022. However, some stocks have tremendously outperformed the index. Up 24% year to date, health insurer Cigna (NYSE: CI) has crushed the S&P 500. Is the stock still a buy or has it run up too far, too fast? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide.
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Motley Fool

This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?

The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp and UGI Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/29/22, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/22, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $49.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 0.79% lower in price and for UGIC to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
