ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open 2022: TV channel, start time, and how to watch online in the UK

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybbUF_0hSzpN5900

The US Open once again looks packed with storylines as the final grand slam of the tennis season takes place at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are the defending champions following a stunning tournament of upsets last year, highlighted by the Briton’s remarkable run from qualifying to lifting the trophy on Arthur Ashe stadium.

Serena Williams looks set to play in her final tournament of her career, as the 23-time grand slam champion retires from the sport, while the men’s draw looks to be wide open due to Novak Djokovic ’s absence and Rafael Nadal ’s continued injury doubts.

Medvedev is the early favourite on the men’s side while Iga Swiatek will be looking to rediscover the form that led to a 37-match winning run earlier this season. Coco Guaff and Taylor Fritz are the leading US hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the US Open draw and how can I watch?

The US Open main draw will take place on Thursday 25 August. The draw time has yet to be confirmed but the ceremony usually takes place at around 5pm BST. It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lausanne Diamond League schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online tonight

The 2022 Diamond League season continues with another star-studded meet in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight.It’s been a hectic few weeks of athletics action for the British stars, with the World Championships in Eugene being followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then the European Championships in Munich.But the big international names are ready to go again, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah set to go head-to-head again in the 100m final.Elsewhere, the Athletissima meet features a packed schedule with Noah Lyles and Yulimar Rojas also in action as the season begins to wind down ahead of meetings in Brussels and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is handed a first-round tie against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the US Open as 23-time Grand Slam winner heads into her last ever tournament, while Raducanu faces Cornet and men's champion Medvedev takes on Kozlov

Serena Williams will begin her US Open swansong against Danka Kovinic, as she plays for the last time in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament. Williams returned to the court in June after a year-long absence from tennis, losing in the first round of...
TENNIS
SkySports

Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Novak Djokovic
ESPN

US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis

The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Emma Raducanu handed Alize Cornet test to kick off US Open defence

Emma Raducanu will begin the defence of her US Open title against French veteran Alize Cornet.The 19-year-old returns as the 11th seed 12 months after her incredible triumph but will be wary of Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and has had a number of other big grand slam wins.Serena Williams begins what seems set to be her final tournament against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic and could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in round two.Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/9VkhSn9ZTi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022British number one Cameron...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Smart
Reuters

Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
TENNIS
The Independent

Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues

Andy Murray’s cramp issues remain a mystery after tests came back clear ahead of the US Open.The 35-year-old has generally coped well with hot and humid conditions during his career but has struggled over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.Murray underwent sweat testing to try to get to the bottom of the problem but that did not flag up any issues.Brutal practice in the heat with @andy_murray 🙌🏽#Training #Usopen pic.twitter.com/BhOKMuTgyX— Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 24, 2022“It was all good,” he said. “Sweat test was good. Blood test...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

811K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy