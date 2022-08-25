US Open 2022: TV channel, start time, and how to watch online in the UK

The US Open once again looks packed with storylines as the final grand slam of the tennis season takes place at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are the defending champions following a stunning tournament of upsets last year, highlighted by the Briton’s remarkable run from qualifying to lifting the trophy on Arthur Ashe stadium.

Serena Williams looks set to play in her final tournament of her career, as the 23-time grand slam champion retires from the sport, while the men’s draw looks to be wide open due to Novak Djokovic ’s absence and Rafael Nadal ’s continued injury doubts.

Medvedev is the early favourite on the men’s side while Iga Swiatek will be looking to rediscover the form that led to a 37-match winning run earlier this season. Coco Guaff and Taylor Fritz are the leading US hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

When is the US Open draw and how can I watch?

The US Open main draw will take place on Thursday 25 August. The draw time has yet to be confirmed but the ceremony usually takes place at around 5pm BST. It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1