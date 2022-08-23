Read full article on original website
sdsheriff.gov
Update: Death Investigation - North County
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
sdsheriff.gov
UPDATE: Guns For Gift Cards - Vista
This weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department teamed up with its law enforcement and community partners to help get unwanted weapons off our streets through a Guns for Gift Cards event in the North County. A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Sunday's...
sdsheriff.gov
Traffic Pursuit - Rancho Santa Fe
On August 26th just after 3:00 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff's Deputies observed a vehicle travelling on southbound Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle,...
