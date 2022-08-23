The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Indiana has announced its awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The initiative, led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), brings together Indiana, Illinois, and more than 43 partners to improve the overall health of the Kankakee and Iroquois watersheds.

