KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
Flames at Lynnwood apartments force more than a dozen out of homes
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced people out of their units in Lynnwood. The fire at the building on 46th Avenue West just above 194th Street Southwest was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters said a car in the carport under the Trinity Place Apartments caught...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Crash That Blocked I-5 Lanes for Over 13 Hours
The semi-truck driver who was killed in a collision with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass on southbound Interstate 5 near Maytown on Monday has been identified as Michael Erickson, 61, of Seattle. Erickson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed...
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle. Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool
Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday. The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue. A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue...
King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma
Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May. Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property. Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to...
Edmonds police searching for missing 11-year-old boy with autism
EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who is autistic. Police said Isaac, who lives in the area of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, has been missing for several hours. Isaac is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has light brown hair...
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted luring of child
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle trying to convince a child to get into their car. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Wednesday between 3:30 and 4 p.m. in the area of Lusk Road. The vehicle was described as...
